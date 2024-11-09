Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Matrix Service updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,223. The company has a market cap of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRX. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

