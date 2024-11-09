Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Shares Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

