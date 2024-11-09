Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,453. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

