Mizuho Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

MQ opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 488,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

