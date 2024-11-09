ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MODV. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ModivCare

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 326,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ModivCare will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 50,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $718,591.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,475,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,886,538.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 189,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.