Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.67. 16,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 6,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

