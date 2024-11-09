Murray B. Low Sells 2,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $50.49 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRUP

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.