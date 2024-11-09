National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 592,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,760. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

