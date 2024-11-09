NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG) Declares GBX 2.20 Dividend

NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Distressed Debt New Glb Stock Performance

Shares of NBDG opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. NB Distressed Debt New Glb has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 33.70 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 million and a P/E ratio of 333.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.25.

About NB Distressed Debt New Glb

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

