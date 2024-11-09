Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 9.9 %

NUVB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

