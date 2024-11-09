Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. 1,026,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $253.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

