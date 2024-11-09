Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. EWA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 2,177,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,090. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $121.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.