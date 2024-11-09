Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.0 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.870 EPS.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 660,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.40. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

