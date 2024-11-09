Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $199,556.50 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,797 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $217,131.11.

On Monday, September 16th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90.

Okta stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.37, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Okta from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

