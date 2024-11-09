Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $6.97 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. iRobot’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

