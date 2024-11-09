Olympiad Research LP Invests $157,000 in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $7.93 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

