Olympiad Research LP Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Olympiad Research LP cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 237.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

GDDY stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $178.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

