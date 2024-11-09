Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.65 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

