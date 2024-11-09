Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 1,688,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81. Onestream has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

