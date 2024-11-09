OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OPENLANE also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,336. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

