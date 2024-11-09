Orion (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06), reports. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.01 million. Orion updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Orion Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,332,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Orion has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $914.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Orion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the second quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 76.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

