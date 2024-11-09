OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Critical Review

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. OUTFRONT Media pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OUTFRONT Media and Sunrise Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Sunrise Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Sunrise Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media 12.32% 37.83% 4.15% Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Sunrise Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.82 billion 1.61 -$430.40 million $1.27 13.91 Sunrise Realty Trust $250,000.00 417.46 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Sunrise Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media.

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

