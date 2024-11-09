Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 77,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

