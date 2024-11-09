PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -414.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.