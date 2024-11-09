Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

