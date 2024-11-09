Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

