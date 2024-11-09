Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.340-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 203,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

