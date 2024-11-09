Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

RVMD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

