PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) General Counsel David Adam Travin Sells 1,541 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,029,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,399,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

