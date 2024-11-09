Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,643 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $439,583.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,220.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $722,090.85.

Plexus stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

