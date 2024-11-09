Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PTLO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,573. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $913.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

