Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

WEC stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

