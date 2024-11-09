Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $6,172,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

