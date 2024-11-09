Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.16. 1,276,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

