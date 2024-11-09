Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $120.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $120,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 452,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 164.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.6% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.3% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 103,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $58.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

