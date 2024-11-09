Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Proto Labs worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.9 %

PRLB opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

