Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.24. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 47,548 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PXS
Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 2.1 %
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Pyxis Tankers worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.