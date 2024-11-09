Q4 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Decreased by Analyst

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $84.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

