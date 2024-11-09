Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.94.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded down C$0.74 on Friday, hitting C$32.78. 630,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,805. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.84 and a one year high of C$35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.42.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

