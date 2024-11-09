Rather & Kittrell Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.89.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.