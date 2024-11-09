Resolute Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

