Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given New $17.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 571,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,040,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,905 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 127,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

