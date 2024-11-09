Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of RYTM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 286.94%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,135. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,545. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

