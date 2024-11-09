Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.11 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

