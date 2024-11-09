Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

