Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

IWP stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

