Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $6.97 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $211.62 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.05 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

