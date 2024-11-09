Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $190.44 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $121.08 and a 12 month high of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Owens Corning by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.