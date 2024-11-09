Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VSE by 1,180.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

