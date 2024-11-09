Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.34. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 30.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

