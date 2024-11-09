Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 118.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

